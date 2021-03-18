Nigerian Navy releases list of successful candidates for DSSC Course 28

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has released the list of successful candidates for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 28.

The Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

It said candidates who attended the Selection Board interview in Lagos from Dec. 16, 2020 to Jan. 4, 2021, should check www.joinnigeriannavy.com for the list and other information.

The statement added that the successful candidates were to report for training at the Nigerian Naval College, Onne in Rivers by Wednesday, March 24, from 8 a.m.

It warned that candidates who failed to report as at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, would not be accepted for the training.