Nigerian musician, Eedris Abdul Kareem diagnosed with kidney failure

The “Nigeria Jaga Jaga” croner, Eedris Abdul Kareem has been diagnosed with kidney problem, okay.ng has learned.

Eedris requested prayers from his followers and all Nigerians after he was diagnosed with the ailment.

Several dialysis sessions have reportedly been performed on Eedris ever after the sickness was discovered in his body at a respected hospital in Lagos.

According to other sources, his transplant has been set at the end of July, and all necessary preparations have been made, including validating the compatibility of the kind donor, who happens to be a relative.

Although his management claims the artist is in good health, he will still need the prayers of all Nigerians as he gets ready for surgery.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote to ask for prayers from his fans and the general public;