Nigerian Law School debunks rumour of N1.2 Million fee increment

The Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Chiroma SAN has debunked reports of an alleged increase in the fees payable by students of the school for the 2022/2023 session.

Okay.ng reports that a viral picture making rounds this evening shows a 400% increase in the fees of the institution from around N292,000 to N1,210,000.

The figure which was represented on a slip with the law school logo has since elicited reactions on the basis for the astronomical increase in the law school fees.

However, in a telephone interview with TheNigeriaLawyer correspondent this evening, the DG, roundly denounced the viral schedule of fees describing it as the handiwork of criminally minded students who intend to extort their parents.

He said: “These are students who want to cheat their parents. They went to do a letterhead paper to siphone money from their parents.

He continued: “From N292,000 to N1.3million? It’s not even possible!!

They do this every year. This are bunch of people who want to extort their parents”.

DG said without mincing words thus; “This cannot be possible. How can we increase from 296,000 naira to 1.3 million, not even 500 or 600,000? This is not possible. This is a 400% increase, how can that even be possible? This is not us”.

Once again the DG attributed this to students who wanted to defraud their parents, and according to the DG they do this every year. “These are bunch of criminals. They do this every year. Some in the past have made the fees 3 million, 4 million to defraud their parents, and parents are eager to pay up just to send them away from home” Prof. Chiroma said.

Prof. Chiroma SAN added “We don’t share on social media. If you want to get out info, you will find it on our website.”

According to him, the school is only just receiving applications for the 2022/2023 session and cannot make any publication on scheduled fees at this stage.

Thenigerialawyer