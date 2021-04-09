Nigerian Correctional Service: Photos, names of persons who escaped from Imo prison

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) has released the names and photos of some of the inmates who escaped from the Owerri Custodial Centre in Imo State.

Okay.ng recalls that 1,884 inmates were freed when the centre was attacked by gunmen on April 5, 2021.

NCS via Twitter shared the details of the wanted escapees:

“Faces of persons who escaped from Owerri Custodial Centre, Imo State.

Please note that more photographs of the Escapees on the way and efforts are on to get clear pictures for the black spaces,” it said.