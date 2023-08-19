Nigerian Athlete Ese Brume Secures Spot in Women’s Long Jump Final at 2023 World Athletics Championships

Nigerian track and field athlete Ese Brume has demonstrated her prowess once again by securing a place in the women’s long jump final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The 27-year-old athlete showcased her skill and determination during the qualification round at the Nemzeti Atlétikai Központ in Budapest, Hungary.

In a remarkable display of athleticism, Ese Brume achieved a jump of 6.72 meters, earning her a spot in the final as one of the top performers in Group A.

Although she fell just short of the 6.8 meters needed for automatic qualification, Brume’s exceptional performance and proximity to the required mark secured her a place in the much-anticipated final event.

The qualification round, held on Saturday, witnessed athletes from around the world competing for a coveted place in the final.

Brume’s consistency and skill have earned her a notable achievement – this will be her third consecutive appearance in the women’s long jump final at the World Athletics Championships.

Brume has established herself as a standout figure in international track and field.

Her remarkable achievements include winning a bronze medal at the 2019 edition in Doha, Qatar, and earning a silver medal in the 2022 championships in Oregon, USA.

With a strong track record of success, Brume has become one of Nigeria’s most promising contenders for a podium finish in Budapest.