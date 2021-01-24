Nigeria records 964 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 964 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 24th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-360, FCT-88, Ogun-73, Imo-72, Kaduna-67, Plateau-57, Abia-41, Osun-41, Rivers-32, Kano-26, Niger-24, Benue-23, Edo-20, Cross River-20, Akwa Ibom-8, Nasarawa-6, Zamfara-6, Ekiti-6 and Jigawa-4.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 24th January, there are 121,566 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

97,228 patients have been discharged with 1,504 deaths across the country.