News
Nigeria records 920 new COVID-19 cases
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 920 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 19th of December 2020.
NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 17 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 18th December, there are 77,933 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
67,784 patients have been discharged with 1,218 deaths across the country.
Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Saturday.
- Lagos-308
- FCT-207
- Kaduna-179
- Plateau-46
- Niger-43
- Adamawa-26
- Sokoto-18
- Rivers-16
- Yobe-15
- Enugu-13
- Kano-13
- Ogun-12
- Delta-10
- Edo-5
- Osun-3
- Oyo-3
- Anambra-2
- Ekiti-1