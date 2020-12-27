News

Nigeria records 838 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 838 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 27th of December 2020.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in FCT-297, Lagos-253, Plateau-82, Kaduna-57, Katsina-32, Nasarawa-31, Kano-25, Gombe-24, Oyo-8, Rivers-8, Zamfara-7, Ogun-4, Bauchi-4, Edo-4, Anambra-1 and Sokoto-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 27th December, there are 84,414 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

71,034 patients have been discharged with 1,254 deaths across the country.

