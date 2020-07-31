Nigeria records 462 new cases of COVID-19, total now 43,151

Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded 462 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, July 31st, 2020.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 15 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 462 new cases are FCT-93, Lagos-78, Plateau-64, Kaduna-54, Oyo-47, Ondo-32, Adamawa-23, Bauchi-19, Rivers-9, Ogun-9, Delta-9, Edo-7, Kano-6, Enugu-6, Nasarawa-5 and Osun-1.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 31st July, there are 43,151 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

19,565 patients have been discharged with 879 deaths across the country.