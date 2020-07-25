Nigeria records 438 new cases of COVID-19, total now 39,977

Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded 438 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, July 25th, 2020.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 23 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 438 new cases are Lagos-123, Kaduna-50, Rivers-40, Edo-37, Adamawa-25, Oyo-20, Nasarawa-16, Osun-15, Enugu-15, FCT-14, Ekiti-13, Ondo-13, Ebonyi-11, Katsina-10, Abia-9, Delta-8, Kwara-4, Ogun-3, Cross River-3, Kano-3, Bauchi-3, Yobe-2, Sokoto-1 and Niger-1.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 25th July, there are 39,977 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

16,948 patients have been discharged with 856 deaths across the country.