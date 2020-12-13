HeadlinesNews

Nigeria records 418 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 418 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 13th of December 2020.

NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 16 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 13th December, there are 73,175 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

66,090 patients have been discharged with 1,197 deaths across the country.

Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Sunday.

  1. Lagos-113
  2. FCT-86
  3. Abia-47
  4. Kaduna-39
  5. Rivers-27
  6. Katsina-22
  7. Benue-14
  8. Oyo-13
  9. Kano-12
  10. Enugu-8
  11. Edo-7
  12. Imo-7
  13. Bauchi-6
  14. Ebonyi-6
  15. Ogun-6
  16. Ondo-4
  17. Nasarawa-1
