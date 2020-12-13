Nigeria records 418 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 418 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 13th of December 2020.

NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 16 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 13th December, there are 73,175 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

66,090 patients have been discharged with 1,197 deaths across the country.

Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Sunday.