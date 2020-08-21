Nigeria records 340 new cases of coronavirus, total now 51,304

Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded 340 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, August 21st, 2020.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 18 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 340 new cases are Kaduna-63, FCT-51, Plateau-38, Lagos-33, Delta-25, Gombe-21, Adamawa-21, Edo-20, Katsina-17, Akwa Ibom-11, Ekiti-10, Rivers-9, Ondo-5, Ebonyi-4, Cross River-3, Ogun-3, Sokoto-2, Imo-2 and Nasarawa-2.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 21st August, there are 51,304 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

37,885 patients have been discharged with 996 deaths across the country.