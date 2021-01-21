Nigeria records 1,964 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,964 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 21st of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-824, FCT-246, Plateau-166, Kaduna-128, Ogun-76, Nasarawa-74, Anambra-69, Edo-50, Rivers-45, Ondo-44, Niger-40, Oyo-38, Adamawa-35, Kano-31, Akwa Ibom-27, Gombe-19, Kwara-13, Ekiti-12, Delta-6, Kebbi-6, Bauchi-5, Ebonyi-4, Osun-3, and Zamfara-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 21st January, there are 116,655 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

92,646 patients have been discharged with 1,485 deaths across the country.