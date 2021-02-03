Nigeria records 1,634 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,634 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 2nd of February 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-440, Anambra-160, FCT-158, Rivers-134, Abia-103, Oyo-90, Enugu-81, Osun-73, Gombe-54, Kwara-50, Ogun-32, Plateau-32, Akwa Ibom-31, Ondo-24, Borno-23, Delta-23, Ebonyi-21, Taraba-21, Bayelsa-16, Kaduna-15, Nasarawa-13, Jigawa-12, Bauchi-11, Kano-11, Zamfara-4 and Sokoto-2.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 2nd February, there are 133,552 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

107,551 patients have been discharged with 1,613 deaths across the country.