Nigeria records 1,633 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,633 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 23rd of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-498, Plateau-214, FCT-176, Rivers-99, Kaduna-98, Edo-87, Anambra-86, Akwa Ibom-50, Osun-47, Kano-40, Oyo-40, Kwara-39, Ebonyi-28, Niger-28, Taraba-28, Ogun-27, Ondo-21, Ekiti-12, Katsina-7, Borno-6 and Delta-2

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 23rd January, there are 120,602 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

95,901 patients have been discharged with 1,502 deaths across the country.