HeadlinesNews

Nigeria records 1,633 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter January 24, 2021
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,633 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 23rd of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-498, Plateau-214, FCT-176, Rivers-99, Kaduna-98, Edo-87, Anambra-86, Akwa Ibom-50, Osun-47, Kano-40, Oyo-40, Kwara-39, Ebonyi-28, Niger-28, Taraba-28, Ogun-27, Ondo-21, Ekiti-12, Katsina-7, Borno-6 and Delta-2

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 23rd January, there are 120,602 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

95,901 patients have been discharged with 1,502 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter January 24, 2021
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button