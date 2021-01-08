Nigeria records 1,544 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,544 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 8th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-739, Plateau-168, FCT-153, Oyo-91, Nasarawa-90, Rivers-80, Kaduna-35, Edo-33, Kano-29, Ogun-21, Delta-19, Sokoto-16, Akwa Ibom-11, Ebonyi-11, Enugu-10, Osun-10, Niger-9, Bauchi-8, Kebbi-8, Katrina-2 and Taraba-1

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 8th January, there are 97,478 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

78,552 patients have been discharged with 1,342 deaths across the country.