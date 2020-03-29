News

Nigeria records 14 new coronavirus cases, raises to 111 in total

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh March 29, 2020
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that fourteen new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria: 9 in Lagos and 5 in Abuja.

NCDC disclosed on Twitter that as at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

3 have been discharged with 1 death.

Here is the breakdown of cases by states at the moment: Lagos- 68

FCT- 21
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 7
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 1



COVID-19 in Nigeria

97
Confirmed
1
Deaths
3
Recovered


