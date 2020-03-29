News
Nigeria records 14 new coronavirus cases, raises to 111 in total
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that fourteen new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria: 9 in Lagos and 5 in Abuja.
NCDC disclosed on Twitter that as at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
3 have been discharged with 1 death.
Here is the breakdown of cases by states at the moment: Lagos- 68
FCT- 21
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 7
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 1
COVID-19 in Nigeria
97
Confirmed
1
Deaths
3
Recovered