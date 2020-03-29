Nigeria records 14 new coronavirus cases, raises to 111 in total

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that fourteen new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria: 9 in Lagos and 5 in Abuja.

NCDC disclosed on Twitter that as at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

3 have been discharged with 1 death.

Here is the breakdown of cases by states at the moment: Lagos- 68

FCT- 21

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 7

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Kaduna- 1