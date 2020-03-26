News

Nigeria records 14 new cases of coronavirus — now 65 in total

Job Ayantoye March 26, 2020
Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday evening in Lagos and Abuja.

This brings the total number of cases in Nigeria to 65.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this through its Twitter handle.

According to NCDC, Out of the 14 cases, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

51
Confirmed
1
Deaths
2
Recovered


