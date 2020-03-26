Nigeria records 14 new cases of coronavirus — now 65 in total

Nigeria has recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday evening in Lagos and Abuja.

This brings the total number of cases in Nigeria to 65.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this through its Twitter handle.

According to NCDC, Out of the 14 cases, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case.