Nigeria records 1,301 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,301 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 19th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-551, FCT-209, Oyo-83, Plateau-65, Kaduna-64, Enugu-61, Rivers-44, Ondo-39, Benue-37, Akwa Ibom-31, Kano-19, Delta-18, Gombe-18, Ogun-16, Edo-15, Kebbi-10, Ebonyi-9, Jigawa-4, Osun-3, Zamfara-3, Borno-1, and Nasarawa-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 19th January, there are 113,305 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

91,200 patients have been discharged with 1,464 deaths across the country.