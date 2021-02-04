Nigeria records 1,138 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,138 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 3rd of February 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-377, FCT-172, Plateau-86, Kano-84, Edo-60, Osun-47, Nasarawa-41, Imo-40, Rivers-36, Niger-32, Oyo-32, Borno-29, Kaduna-27, Delta-18, Kwara-17, Cross River-9, Ekiti-8, Bauchi-7, Ogun-7, Sokoto-6, and Bayelsa-3.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 3rd February, there are 134,690 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

108,657 patients have been discharged with 1,618 deaths across the country.