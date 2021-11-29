Nigeria Police Force announces 2021 recruitment exercise [See Guidelines]

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in conjunction with the Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced the commencement of the 2021 recruitment exercise today, Monday, November 29, 2021.

This was announced in a statement signed and released by CP Frank Mba, the force public relations officer.

According to the statement, the force invites applications from interested and qualified Nigerians for enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constable (Recruits).

“The online application portal will be open for a period of six weeks from November 29, 2021, to January 10, 2022. Interested applicants are to log on to the Nigeria Police Online recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng and complete the application registration form within the specified period.

“For any enquiry, complaints or technical difficulties in the use of the portal, please call 08100004507 or send a mail to support@policerecruitment.gov.ng.

“The recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge,” the statement concluded.

METHOD OF APPLICATION