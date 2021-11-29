Nigeria Police Force announces 2021 recruitment exercise [See Guidelines]
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in conjunction with the Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced the commencement of the 2021 recruitment exercise today, Monday, November 29, 2021.
This was announced in a statement signed and released by CP Frank Mba, the force public relations officer.
According to the statement, the force invites applications from interested and qualified Nigerians for enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constable (Recruits).
“The online application portal will be open for a period of six weeks from November 29, 2021, to January 10, 2022. Interested applicants are to log on to the Nigeria Police Online recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng and complete the application registration form within the specified period.
“For any enquiry, complaints or technical difficulties in the use of the portal, please call 08100004507 or send a mail to support@policerecruitment.gov.ng.
“The recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge,” the statement concluded.
METHOD OF APPLICATION
- Applicants MUST have their National Identification Number (NIN), a Functional Email address and valid phone number before they commence the application.
- Applicants must have duly scanned copy of their original O’Level result(s) to be uploaded on the portal..
- Fill and submit the Online form( Review the information before final submission)..
- Applicant must print their completed online forms, guarantor forms and submit same at the recruitment physical/examination screening centers.
- Applicant must have passion for a career in the Nigeria Police Force and must satisfy the following General Requirements..
- Applicants shall be of Nigerian origin by birth and possess National Identity Number (NIN) .
- Applicants must possess a minimum of 5 credits in not more than 2 sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB with credit passes in English and Mathematics. .
- Applicants must be aged between 18-25 years. .
- Applicants must be medically, physically, and psychologically fit and must not be less than 1.67mtrs tall for male and 1.64mtrs tall for female..
- Applicants must not have less than 86cm (34 inches) expanded chest measurement (for men only).
- Female Applicant must not be pregnant at the time of recruitment..
- Applicant must be free from any pecuniary embarrassment.