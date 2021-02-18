BusinessNews

Nigeria exits recession; GDP grows by 0.11% in Q4 2020

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter February 18, 2021
Less than a minute
Nigerian Naira — 1000 Notes
Nigerian Naira — 1000 Notes

Nigeria’s economy exited recession in the fourth quarter of 2020, recording its first growth in three quarters as coronavirus-linked lockdown was lifted across the country, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a report Thursday.

The report said Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 0.11 per cent in the three months between October and December from a year earlier.

This economy slipped into recession in the third quarter with a decline of 3.6 per cent. The economy had earlier contracted 6.1 per cent in the second quarter, leading to a second recession in five years.

For the full year 2020, the economy contracted 1.92 per cent, better then the International Monetary Fund projection.

Tags
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter February 18, 2021
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button