HeadlinesNews

Nigeria confirms 10 fresh cases of COVID-19, three in Abuja

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed March 21, 2020
Less than a minute
Osagie Ehanire
Nigeria's Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire

The federal government of Nigeria has confirmed 10 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, announced this during a press conference in Abuja.

According to the minister, 3 are in the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) and 7 are in Lagos.

He added that 9 out of the 10 cases have travel history outside Nigeria in the last one week. The 10th case is a close contact with a confirmed case.

“That is a total of 22 cases in Nigeria: Lagos, 16; FCT, 3; Ekiti, 1, and Ogun, 2,” he said.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

22
Confirmed
0
Deaths
1
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 5 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng
Back to top button
Close