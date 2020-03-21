Nigeria confirms 10 fresh cases of COVID-19, three in Abuja

The federal government of Nigeria has confirmed 10 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, announced this during a press conference in Abuja.

According to the minister, 3 are in the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) and 7 are in Lagos.

He added that 9 out of the 10 cases have travel history outside Nigeria in the last one week. The 10th case is a close contact with a confirmed case.

“That is a total of 22 cases in Nigeria: Lagos, 16; FCT, 3; Ekiti, 1, and Ogun, 2,” he said.