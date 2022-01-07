NCX reconstitutes board, appoints Aishah Ahmad as chairman

The Nigeria Commodity Exchange Plc (NCX) has announced the reconstitution of its Board and Executive Management.

The new board is chaired by Mrs. Aishah N. Ahmad.

This was announced in a statement signed by NCX’s acting Head, Corporate Communications, Abiodun Sanusi, on Wednesday.

It reads: “The Nigeria Commodity Exchange Plc hereby informs the public that in line with the provisions of the Companies & Allied Matters Act 2020, an extraordinary general meeting of the NCX held on January 4, 2022, at which all shareholders unanimously approved the following resolutions:

“The retirement of directors; the appointment of new directors- Mrs Aishah Ahmad, Dr Angela Sere-Ejembi, and Mr Philip Yusuf.”

Mrs. Ahmad was subsequently appointed Chairman of the Board at the inaugural board meeting, “which also held on January 4, 2022. Additional board appointments will be made in due course.

“The newly reconstituted Board along with a Transition Management Team, headed by Mr. Elenwor Jima, [acting as Interim Coordinator], will temporarily oversee the operations of the Exchange, supervising an independent and transparent process to appoint a new Executive Management Team.

“The core shareholders of the NCX thank the outgoing Board and Executive Management for their patriotic service to the company and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.“

According to the statement, this development marks a critical milestone in the journey to transform the Nigeria Commodity Exchange into a world-class commodity trading company within the African and global commodity markets.