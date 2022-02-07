NFF retains Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles interim coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has retained Augustine Eguavoen as the interim head coach of the Super Eagles.

This was announced by NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi in a statement issued on Monday.

According to Sanusi, this is coming following the reconstitution of the technical crew of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles.

“The NFF Board has approved a recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee retaining Augustine Eguavoen as Technical Director/Technical Adviser (interim) while Emmanuel Amuneke becomes the Chief Coach of the Super Eagles. Salisu Yusuf will be the 2nd Assistant Coach/Chief Coach of the CHAN team and Joseph Yobo will be 3rd Assistant while Aloysius Agu remains the Goalkeepers’ Trainer,” he announced.

The reconstitution comes after the Super Eagles’ outing at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon, and ahead of the potentially–explosive FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off round against the Black Stars of Ghana next month.

Sanusi added: “We acknowledge and appreciate the interest that Mr Jose Peseiro has shown in Nigeria Football during our very cordial discussions and have absolutely no doubt about his capacity. We believe that perhaps in the future, there could be an opportunity to work with him.

However, in view of the positive performance of the Super Eagles at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations which has given hope to Nigerians and boosted our confidence in the present coaching crew to qualify us for the World Cup in Qatar, we have decided to accept the recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee to retain the Eguavoen-led coaching crew and strengthen it with the addition of Emmanuel Amuneke.”

NEW SUPER EAGLES COACHING CREW

Augustine Eguavoen – Technical Director/Technical Adviser (interim)

Emmanuel Amuneke – Chief Coach/1st Assistant

Salisu Yusuf – 2nd Assistant/Chief Coach, CHAN

Joseph Yobo – 3rd Assistant

Aloysius Agu – Goalkeepers’ Trainer