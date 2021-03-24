Video

New Video: Burna Boy returns with visuals for ‘23’

Burna Boy has released the video for his single ‘23’ off his “Twice As Tall” album which won him a Grammy Award.

The 4 minute-video was directed by Clarence Peters.

