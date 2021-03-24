Video New Video: Burna Boy returns with visuals for ‘23’ Zuladine IbrahimMarch 24, 2021 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print Burna Boy has released the video for his single ‘23’ off his “Twice As Tall” album which won him a Grammy Award. The 4 minute-video was directed by Clarence Peters. Watch and Share! Tags23 23 by Burna Boy Burna Boy Zuladine IbrahimMarch 24, 2021 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print