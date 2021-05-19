NECO reschedules 2021 National Common Entrance Examination

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity Colleges from May 29 to June 5.

This is contained in a statement by NECO Head of Information and Public Relations Division in Abuja, Azeez Sani on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the rescheduled examination is to give states with low candidate registration the opportunity to register candidates for the examination.

“All candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination,’ the statement said, adding that the ‘registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.

“Candidates, parents and guardians are advised to download the new Examination Time Table from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.”