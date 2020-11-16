NECO releases 2020 National Common Entrance Examination results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination results.

The council pegged the national cut off marks at 142.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Godswill Obioma, made this disclosure on Monday while presenting the results to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, in Abuja.

According to Obioma, a total of 70,580 candidates sat for the examination nationwide, out of which 24,416 candidates passed, scoring a minimum of 66.

He also listed three students with the highest scores in the examination.

They are: Umeonyiagu Chinua Crucifixio (Anambra), scored 199, Onwuamanam Udochukwu (Enugu) scored 198, while Salaam Mariam Aderemilekun (Lagos) scored 197.

16,713 candidates were said to be absent from the examination due to the #ENDSARS protests that rocked the country recently.