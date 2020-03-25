NECO announces indefinite postponement of 2020 common entrance exam over COVID-19

The National Examination Council (NECO) has postponed the 2020 national common entrance examination indefinitely over Coronavirus (COVID-19).

NECO’s head, information and public relations division, Azeez Sani disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement read: “The National Examination Council, NECO wishes to inform all candidates, guardians and relevant stakeholders of the indefinite postponement of the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity Colleges earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday 28 March, 2020.

“This decision is in deference to the various measures being put in place by the Federal and State Governments to curtail the potential spread of Coronavirus (COV1D-19).

“The Management of NECO regrets any inconveniences the postponement might have caused our esteemed Candidates and other Stakeholders.

“A new date for the examination will be communicated to Candidates and other Stakeholders in due course. Meanwhile, registration for the examination continues.”