Education

NECO announces indefinite postponement of 2020 common entrance exam over COVID-19

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi March 25, 2020
Less than a minute
NECO
NECO

The National Examination Council (NECO) has postponed the 2020 national common entrance examination indefinitely over Coronavirus (COVID-19).

NECO’s head, information and public relations division, Azeez Sani disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement read: “The National Examination Council, NECO wishes to inform all candidates, guardians and relevant stakeholders of the indefinite postponement of the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity Colleges earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday 28 March, 2020.

“This decision is in deference to the various measures being put in place by the Federal and State Governments to curtail the potential spread of Coronavirus (COV1D-19).

“The Management of NECO regrets any inconveniences the postponement might have caused our esteemed Candidates and other Stakeholders.

“A new date for the examination will be communicated to Candidates and other Stakeholders in due course. Meanwhile, registration for the examination continues.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

46
Confirmed
1
Deaths
2
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Promise Amadi

Promise Amadi

Amadi Promise is an Assistant Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng) who handles Sports & Educational sections. He loves sharing what he knows and also learns from others. Promise is also an Android developer at Rad5 Tech Hub.
Back to top button
Close