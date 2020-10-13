NCDC reports 225 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, October 13th, announced 225 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 10 states and FCT.
The states with the 225 new cases are;
- Lagos-165
- FCT-17
- Rivers-13
- Ogun-12
- Niger-8
- Delta-4
- Ondo-2
- Anambra-1
- Edo-1
- Ekiti-1
- Kaduna-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 13th October, there are 60,655 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
52,006 patients have been discharged with 1,116 deaths across the country.