NCDC reports 225 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, October 13th, announced 225 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 10 states and FCT.

The states with the 225 new cases are;

Lagos-165 FCT-17 Rivers-13 Ogun-12 Niger-8 Delta-4 Ondo-2 Anambra-1 Edo-1 Ekiti-1 Kaduna-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 13th October, there are 60,655 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

52,006 patients have been discharged with 1,116 deaths across the country.