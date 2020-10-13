HeadlinesNews

NCDC reports 225 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, October 13th, announced 225 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 10 states and FCT.

The states with the 225 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-165
  2. FCT-17
  3. Rivers-13
  4. Ogun-12
  5. Niger-8
  6. Delta-4
  7. Ondo-2
  8. Anambra-1
  9. Edo-1
  10. Ekiti-1
  11. Kaduna-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 13th October, there are 60,655 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

52,006 patients have been discharged with 1,116 deaths across the country.

