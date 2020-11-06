News
NCDC reports 223 new cases of coronavirus
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, November 6th, announced 223 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states and the FCT.
The states with the 223 new cases are;
- Lagos-85
- FCT-35
- Akwa Ibom-24
- Enugu-18
- Plateau-13
- Rivers-10
- Abia-7
- Ebonyi-6
- Anambra-5
- Adamawa-4
- Bauchi-3
- Imo-3
- Ogun-3
- Oyo-3
- Kwara-2
- Osun-1
- Taraba-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 6th November, there are 63,731 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
59,844 patients have been discharged with 1,154 deaths across the country.