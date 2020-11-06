NCDC reports 223 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, November 6th, announced 223 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states and the FCT.

The states with the 223 new cases are;

Lagos-85 FCT-35 Akwa Ibom-24 Enugu-18 Plateau-13 Rivers-10 Abia-7 Ebonyi-6 Anambra-5 Adamawa-4 Bauchi-3 Imo-3 Ogun-3 Oyo-3 Kwara-2 Osun-1 Taraba-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 6th November, there are 63,731 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

59,844 patients have been discharged with 1,154 deaths across the country.