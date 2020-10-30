News
NCDC reports 170 new cases of coronavirus
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, October 30th, announced 170 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 10 states and the FCT.
The states with the 170 new cases are;
- Lagos-106
- FCT-25
- Oyo-14
- Edo-7
- Kaduna-7
- Ogun-4
- Bauchi-2
- Benue-2
- Kano-1
- Osun-1
- Rivers-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 30th October, there are 62,691 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
58,430 patients have been discharged with 1,144 deaths across the country.