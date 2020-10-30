NCDC reports 170 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, October 30th, announced 170 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 10 states and the FCT.

The states with the 170 new cases are;

Lagos-106 FCT-25 Oyo-14 Edo-7 Kaduna-7 Ogun-4 Bauchi-2 Benue-2 Kano-1 Osun-1 Rivers-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 30th October, there are 62,691 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

58,430 patients have been discharged with 1,144 deaths across the country.