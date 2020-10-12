NCDC reports 164 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, October 12th, announced 164 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states and FCT.

The states with the 164 new cases are;

Lagos-64 FCT-26 Enugu-20 Kaduna-11 Oyo-11 Plateau-8 Ondo-7 Anambra-4 Nasarawa-3 Osun-3 Ebonyi-2 Imo-2 Benue-1 Katsina-1 Ogun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 12th October, there are 60,430 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

51,943 patients have been discharged with 1,115 deaths across the country.