NCDC reports 164 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, October 12th, announced 164 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states and FCT.

The states with the 164 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-64
  2. FCT-26
  3. Enugu-20
  4. Kaduna-11
  5. Oyo-11
  6. Plateau-8
  7. Ondo-7
  8. Anambra-4
  9. Nasarawa-3
  10. Osun-3
  11. Ebonyi-2
  12. Imo-2
  13. Benue-1
  14. Katsina-1
  15. Ogun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 12th October, there are 60,430 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

51,943 patients have been discharged with 1,115 deaths across the country.

