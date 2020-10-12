NCDC reports 164 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, October 12th, announced 164 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states and FCT.
The states with the 164 new cases are;
- Lagos-64
- FCT-26
- Enugu-20
- Kaduna-11
- Oyo-11
- Plateau-8
- Ondo-7
- Anambra-4
- Nasarawa-3
- Osun-3
- Ebonyi-2
- Imo-2
- Benue-1
- Katsina-1
- Ogun-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 12th October, there are 60,430 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
51,943 patients have been discharged with 1,115 deaths across the country.