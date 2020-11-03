NCDC reports 137 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, November 3rd, announced 137 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 8 states and the FCT.

The states with the 137 new cases are;

Lagos-60 Abia-21 FCT-18 Rivers-13 Kaduna-5 Oyo-4 Edo-3 Delta-2 Imo-2 Kano-2 Ogun-2 Bauchi-1 Gombe-1 Nasarawa-1 Niger-1 Osun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 3rd November, there are 63,173 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

59,634 patients have been discharged with 1,151 deaths across the country.