NCDC reports 137 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, November 3rd, announced 137 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 8 states and the FCT.
The states with the 137 new cases are;
- Lagos-60
- Abia-21
- FCT-18
- Rivers-13
- Kaduna-5
- Oyo-4
- Edo-3
- Delta-2
- Imo-2
- Kano-2
- Ogun-2
- Bauchi-1
- Gombe-1
- Nasarawa-1
- Niger-1
- Osun-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 3rd November, there are 63,173 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
59,634 patients have been discharged with 1,151 deaths across the country.