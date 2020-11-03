NCDC reports 137 new cases of coronavirus

HeadlinesNews

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter November 3, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, November 3rd, announced 137 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 8 states and the FCT.

The states with the 137 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-60
  2. Abia-21
  3. FCT-18
  4. Rivers-13
  5. Kaduna-5
  6. Oyo-4
  7. Edo-3
  8. Delta-2
  9. Imo-2
  10. Kano-2
  11. Ogun-2
  12. Bauchi-1
  13. Gombe-1
  14. Nasarawa-1
  15. Niger-1
  16. Osun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 3rd November, there are 63,173 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

59,634 patients have been discharged with 1,151 deaths across the country.

