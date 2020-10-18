HeadlinesNews

NCDC reports 133 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, October 18th, announced 133 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 8 states and FCT.

The states with the 133 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-90
  2. Rivers-13
  3. FCT-8
  4. Kaduna-8
  5. Oyo-6
  6. Ondo-3
  7. Katsina-2
  8. Nasarawa-2
  9. Plateau-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 18th October, there are 61,440 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

56,611 patients have been discharged with 1,125 deaths across the country.

