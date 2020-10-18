NCDC reports 133 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, October 18th, announced 133 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 8 states and FCT.
The states with the 133 new cases are;
- Lagos-90
- Rivers-13
- FCT-8
- Kaduna-8
- Oyo-6
- Ondo-3
- Katsina-2
- Nasarawa-2
- Plateau-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 18th October, there are 61,440 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
56,611 patients have been discharged with 1,125 deaths across the country.