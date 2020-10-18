NCDC reports 133 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, October 18th, announced 133 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 8 states and FCT.

The states with the 133 new cases are;

Lagos-90 Rivers-13 FCT-8 Kaduna-8 Oyo-6 Ondo-3 Katsina-2 Nasarawa-2 Plateau-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 18th October, there are 61,440 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

56,611 patients have been discharged with 1,125 deaths across the country.