News
NCDC records 281 new cases of COVID-19
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, December 1st, announced 281 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and the FCT.
The states with the 281 new cases are;
-
- Lagos-123
- FCT-64
- Kaduna-38
- Imo-15
- Rivers-11
- Plateau-8
- Ogun-5
- Bayelsa-4
- Kwara-4
- Bauchi-3
- Edo-3
- Kano-2
- Osun-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 1st December, there are 67,838 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
63,430 patients have been discharged with 1,176 deaths across the country.