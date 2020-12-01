NCDC records 281 new cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, December 1st, announced 281 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and the FCT.

The states with the 281 new cases are;

Lagos-123 FCT-64 Kaduna-38 Imo-15 Rivers-11 Plateau-8 Ogun-5 Bayelsa-4 Kwara-4 Bauchi-3 Edo-3 Kano-2 Osun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 1st December, there are 67,838 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

63,430 patients have been discharged with 1,176 deaths across the country.