NCDC records 281 new cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, December 1st, announced 281 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and the FCT.

The states with the 281 new cases are;

    1. Lagos-123
    2. FCT-64
    3. Kaduna-38
    4. Imo-15
    5. Rivers-11
    6. Plateau-8
    7. Ogun-5
    8. Bayelsa-4
    9. Kwara-4
    10. Bauchi-3
    11. Edo-3
    12. Kano-2
    13. Osun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 1st December, there are 67,838 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

63,430 patients have been discharged with 1,176 deaths across the country.

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter December 1, 2020
Less than a minute

