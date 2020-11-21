HeadlinesNews

NCDC records 246 new cases of Coronavirus

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter November 21, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, November 21st, announced 246 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 10 states and the FCT.

The states with the 246 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-66
  2. Plateau-63
  3. FCT-48
  4. Kaduna-21
  5. Bayelsa-19
  6. Rivers-12
  7. Niger-9
  8. Ogun-4
  9. Ekiti-2
  10. Bauchi-1
  11. Osun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 21st November, there are 66,228 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

61,884 patients have been discharged with 1,166 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter November 21, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button