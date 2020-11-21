NCDC records 246 new cases of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, November 21st, announced 246 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 10 states and the FCT.

The states with the 246 new cases are;

Lagos-66 Plateau-63 FCT-48 Kaduna-21 Bayelsa-19 Rivers-12 Niger-9 Ogun-4 Ekiti-2 Bauchi-1 Osun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 21st November, there are 66,228 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

61,884 patients have been discharged with 1,166 deaths across the country.