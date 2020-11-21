NCDC records 246 new cases of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, November 21st, announced 246 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 10 states and the FCT.
The states with the 246 new cases are;
- Lagos-66
- Plateau-63
- FCT-48
- Kaduna-21
- Bayelsa-19
- Rivers-12
- Niger-9
- Ogun-4
- Ekiti-2
- Bauchi-1
- Osun-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 21st November, there are 66,228 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
61,884 patients have been discharged with 1,166 deaths across the country.