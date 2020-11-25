NCDC records 198 new cases of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, November 25th, announced 198 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and the FCT.
The states with the 198 new cases are;
- FCT -53
- Lagos-48
- Ogun-40
- Akwa Ibom-20
- Bauchi-9
- Plateau-8
- Kaduna-5
- Kano-4
- Benue-3
- Jigawa-3
- Nasarawa-3
- Edo-1
- Kwara-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 25th November, there are 66,805 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
62,493 patients have been discharged with 1,169 deaths across the country.