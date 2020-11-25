HeadlinesNews

NCDC records 198 new cases of Coronavirus

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter November 25, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, November 25th, announced 198 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and the FCT.

The states with the 198 new cases are;

  1. FCT -53
  2. Lagos-48
  3. Ogun-40
  4. Akwa Ibom-20
  5. Bauchi-9
  6. Plateau-8
  7. Kaduna-5
  8. Kano-4
  9. Benue-3
  10. Jigawa-3
  11. Nasarawa-3
  12. Edo-1
  13. Kwara-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 25th November, there are 66,805 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

62,493 patients have been discharged with 1,169 deaths across the country.

