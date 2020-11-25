NCDC records 198 new cases of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, November 25th, announced 198 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and the FCT.

The states with the 198 new cases are;

FCT -53 Lagos-48 Ogun-40 Akwa Ibom-20 Bauchi-9 Plateau-8 Kaduna-5 Kano-4 Benue-3 Jigawa-3 Nasarawa-3 Edo-1 Kwara-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 25th November, there are 66,805 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

62,493 patients have been discharged with 1,169 deaths across the country.