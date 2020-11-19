NCDC records 146 new cases of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, November 19th, announced 146 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 10 states and the FCT.
The states with the 146 new cases are;
- Lagos-62
- FCT-23
- Kaduna-21
- Ogun-12
- Rivers -12
- Ondo-5
- Oyo-3
- Plateau-3
- Bauchi-2
- Katsina-2
- Kano-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 18th November, there are 65,839 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
61,573 patients have been discharged with 1,165 deaths across the country.