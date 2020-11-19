HeadlinesNews

NCDC records 146 new cases of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, November 19th, announced 146 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 10 states and the FCT.

The states with the 146 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-62
  2. FCT-23
  3. Kaduna-21
  4. Ogun-12
  5. Rivers -12
  6. Ondo-5
  7. Oyo-3
  8. Plateau-3
  9. Bauchi-2
  10. Katsina-2
  11. Kano-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 18th November, there are 65,839 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

61,573 patients have been discharged with 1,165 deaths across the country.

