NCDC records 122 new cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, December 2nd, announced 122 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 11 states.
The states with the 122 new cases are;
- Kaduna-37
- Lagos-29
- Plateau-25
- Ekiti-9
- Rivers-5
- Ogun-5
- Edo-4
- Kwara-4
- Bayelsa-2
- Bauchi-1
- Kano-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 2nd December, there are 67,960 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
63,839 patients have been discharged with 1,177 deaths across the country.