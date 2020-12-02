HeadlinesNews

NCDC records 122 new cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, December 2nd, announced 122 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 11 states.

The states with the 122 new cases are;

  1. Kaduna-37
  2. Lagos-29
  3. Plateau-25
  4. Ekiti-9
  5. Rivers-5
  6. Ogun-5
  7. Edo-4
  8. Kwara-4
  9. Bayelsa-2
  10. Bauchi-1
  11. Kano-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 2nd December, there are 67,960 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

63,839 patients have been discharged with 1,177 deaths across the country.

