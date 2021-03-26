NCDC announces 97 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 97 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 25th of March 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-50, Kaduna-12, FCT-10, Bayelsa-8, Imo-3, Kwara-3, Bauchi-2, Osun-2, Akwa Ibom-1, Edo-1, Kano-1, Ogun-1, Oyo-1, Plateau-1, and Zamfara-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 22nd March, there are 162,275 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

149,882 patients have been discharged with 2,036 deaths across the country.