NCDC announces 869 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 869 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 17th of February 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-229, Rivers-79, Taraba-73, Oyo-66, Ogun-60, FCT-58, Plateau-56, Kwara-38, Ondo-38, Osun-24, Kano-22, Nasarawa-21, Abia-19, Edo-19, Akwa Ibom-19, Cross River-10, Delta-9, Benue-8, Ekiti-6, Borno-6, Katsina-4, Bauchi-3, Bayelsa-1 and Zamfara-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 17th February, there are 149,369 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

125,722 patients have been discharged with 1,787 deaths across the country.