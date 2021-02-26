HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 600 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter February 27, 2021
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 600 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 26th of February 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-169, Taraba-92, Ogun-65, Cross River-57, FCT-38, Rivers-28, Kwara-26, Akwa Ibom-25, Osun-21, Plateau-12, Borno-9, Gombe-9, Abia-8, Ebonyi-8, Ekiti-7, Kano-7, Delta-6, Oyo-6, Bauchi-3, Nasarawa-3 and Sokoto-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 26th February, there are 155,076 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

132,544 patients have been discharged with 1,902 deaths across the country.

