NCDC announces 58 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 59,345

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, October 4th, announced 58 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 8 states and FCT.

The states with the 58 new cases are;

Plateau-18 Lagos-15 Katsina-10 Ogun-5 Kaduna-4 Edo-3 Ekiti-1 FCT-1 Ondo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 4th October, there are 59,345 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

50,768 patients have been discharged with 1,113 deaths across the country.