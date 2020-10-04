HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 58 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 59,345

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter October 4, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, October 4th, announced 58 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 8 states and FCT.

The states with the 58 new cases are;

  1. Plateau-18
  2. Lagos-15
  3. Katsina-10
  4. Ogun-5
  5. Kaduna-4
  6. Edo-3
  7. Ekiti-1
  8. FCT-1
  9. Ondo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 4th October, there are 59,345 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

50,768 patients have been discharged with 1,113 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter October 4, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button