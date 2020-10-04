NCDC announces 58 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 59,345

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, October 4th, announced 58 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 8 states and FCT.
The states with the 58 new cases are;
- Plateau-18
- Lagos-15
- Katsina-10
- Ogun-5
- Kaduna-4
- Edo-3
- Ekiti-1
- FCT-1
- Ondo-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 4th October, there are 59,345 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
50,768 patients have been discharged with 1,113 deaths across the country.