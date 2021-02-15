HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 574 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 574 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 15th of February 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Kwara- 98, Lagos- 81, Edo- 59, Ondo- 44, FCT- 41, Kano- 34, Ogun- 33, Kaduna- 29, Osun- 28, Enugu- 23, Rivers- 18, Delta-16, Akwa Ibom-15, Bauchi-12, Imo-10, Borno-8, Niger-8, Kebbi-7, Nasarawa-5, Gombe-3 and Ekiti-2.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 15th February, there are 146,928 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

123,009 patients have been discharged with 1,761 deaths across the country.

