NCDC announces 346 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 346 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 9th of March 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-86, Bauchi-64, Kaduna-26, Kwara-26, FCT-24 Rivers-23 Plateau-22 Ogun-16 Ebonyi-14 Bayelsa-12 Cross River-10 Edo-8 Akwa Ibom-5 Ekiti-3 Gombe-2 Kano-2 Osun-2 Delta-1

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 9th March, there are 159,252 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

139,056 patients have been discharged with 1,988 deaths across the country.