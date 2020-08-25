NCDC announces 252 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 52,800

Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, August 25th, announced 252 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 22 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 252 new cases are Plateau-50, Enugu-35, Rivers-27, Lagos-26, FCT-18, Kaduna-18, Ekiti-10, Kano-10, Taraba-9, Anambra-8, Edo-8, Oyo-8, Delta-7, Ogun-6, Abia-5, Bayelsa-5, Ebonyi-1 and Osun-1.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 25th August, there are 52,800 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

39,964 patients have been discharged with 1,007 deaths across the country.