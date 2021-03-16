HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 179 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter March 16, 2021
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 179 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 16th of March 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-47, Kaduna-21, Rivers-18, Akwa Ibom-14, FCT-11, Edo-10, Cross River-9, Ogun-9, Nasarawa-6, Ebonyi-5, Ekiti-5, Zamfara-5, Delta-4, Kano-4, Osun-4, Plateau-3, Abia-2, Gombe-1 and Sokoto-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 16th March, there are 161,074 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

146,072 patients have been discharged with 2,018 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter March 16, 2021
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button