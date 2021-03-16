NCDC announces 179 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 179 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 16th of March 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-47, Kaduna-21, Rivers-18, Akwa Ibom-14, FCT-11, Edo-10, Cross River-9, Ogun-9, Nasarawa-6, Ebonyi-5, Ekiti-5, Zamfara-5, Delta-4, Kano-4, Osun-4, Plateau-3, Abia-2, Gombe-1 and Sokoto-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 16th March, there are 161,074 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

146,072 patients have been discharged with 2,018 deaths across the country.