NCDC announces 126 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,604

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, September 16th, announced 126 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 126 new cases are;

  1. FCT-37
  2. Lagos-27
  3. Plateau-16
  4. Kaduna-9
  5. Abia-7
  6. Gombe-6
  7. Ondo-6
  8. Imo-5
  9. Delta-2
  10. Ekiti-2
  11. Kwara-2
  12. Oyo-2
  13. Bauchi-1
  14. Kano-1
  15. Katsina-1
  16. Ogun-1
  17. Yobe-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 16th September, there are 56,604 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

47,872 patients have been discharged with 1,091 deaths across the country.

