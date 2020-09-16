NCDC announces 126 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,604

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, September 16th, announced 126 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 126 new cases are;
- FCT-37
- Lagos-27
- Plateau-16
- Kaduna-9
- Abia-7
- Gombe-6
- Ondo-6
- Imo-5
- Delta-2
- Ekiti-2
- Kwara-2
- Oyo-2
- Bauchi-1
- Kano-1
- Katsina-1
- Ogun-1
- Yobe-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 16th September, there are 56,604 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
47,872 patients have been discharged with 1,091 deaths across the country.