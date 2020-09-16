NCDC announces 126 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,604

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, September 16th, announced 126 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 126 new cases are;

FCT-37 Lagos-27 Plateau-16 Kaduna-9 Abia-7 Gombe-6 Ondo-6 Imo-5 Delta-2 Ekiti-2 Kwara-2 Oyo-2 Bauchi-1 Kano-1 Katsina-1 Ogun-1 Yobe-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 16th September, there are 56,604 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

47,872 patients have been discharged with 1,091 deaths across the country.