NCDC announces 125 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 54,588

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, September 3rd, announced 125 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 125 new cases are;

Lagos-42 FCT-25 Katsina-14 Kaduna-11 Kwara-8 Ondo-7 Delta-4 Anambra-3 Oyo-3 Edo-2 Ogun-2 Osun-2 Cross River-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 3rd September, there are 54,588 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

42,627 patients have been discharged with 1,048 deaths across the country.