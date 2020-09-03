HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 125 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 54,588

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 3, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, September 3rd, announced 125 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 125 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-42
  2. FCT-25
  3. Katsina-14
  4. Kaduna-11
  5. Kwara-8
  6. Ondo-7
  7. Delta-4
  8. Anambra-3
  9. Oyo-3
  10. Edo-2
  11. Ogun-2
  12. Osun-2
  13. Cross River-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 3rd September, there are 54,588 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

42,627 patients have been discharged with 1,048 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 3, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button