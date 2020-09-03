NCDC announces 125 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 54,588

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, September 3rd, announced 125 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 125 new cases are;
- Lagos-42
- FCT-25
- Katsina-14
- Kaduna-11
- Kwara-8
- Ondo-7
- Delta-4
- Anambra-3
- Oyo-3
- Edo-2
- Ogun-2
- Osun-2
- Cross River-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 3rd September, there are 54,588 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
42,627 patients have been discharged with 1,048 deaths across the country.